Former Foxboro High Warrior Alexis Buckner, a freshman with the Curry College softball team, was named to the All-Commonwealth Coast Conference third softball team for the Colonels (12-23).
Buckner registered a batting average of .286 (28-for-98) with four doubles, a home run, 16 runs batted in and 13 runs. The rookie posted an on-base percentage of .324, a slugging percentage of .357 and 35 total bases.
On the defensive side, Bucker, who played at first base, recorded an impressive .971 fielding percentage and a team-high 196 putouts. She played in all 35 games during her first season.
Older brother Brian Buckner, a junior representing the Colarado Mesa mens’ lacrosse team, started 10 games at defense this season. Buckner gathered 16 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers with three shots for the Mavericks.
Colorado Mesa concluded the season 10-8 after a second-round loss in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.
Fellow FHS lacrosse alum and NECC Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Year Louis Piccolo finished his first season with Dean College while tallying 54 points on 44 goals and 10 assists. Piccolo was second on the team in goals scored behind only teammate Anthony Trasacco.
Foxboro High baseball product Justin Garcia, a junior pitcher at Roger Williams University, earned a perfect 3-0 record on the mound this season.
The 6-foot-3, left-handed Garcia threw 26 innings with a 3.81 earned run average while striking out 46.
Garcia’s best performances on the season came as he threw seven innings against Wentworth and allowed just four hits with 15 strikeouts.
Garcia threw six innings against Endicott and scattered three hits with nine strikeouts.
Foxboro High baseball product Nick Wright, a junior outfielder with the WPI baseball program (23-16) was named to the All-NEWMAC Academic Team for the year. Wright played in seven games for the NEWMAC West Division champions.