Foxboro High alumni and Connecticut College junior Meredith Cronin earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park.
Cronin, who was in 61st place at the 1k check point, moved up to 50th at the 3k and 48th when she had finished 4,000-meters. The junior then made a 15-spot jump over the last 2k to place 33rd overall (22:07.7) to cap her first appearance at an NCAA championship event on a very high note.
Following the performance, Connecticut College has had three individuals earn All-America accolades in women’s cross country with Cronin being the latest.
Cronin will next compete as a member of the school’s indoor track & field program this winter.
Freshman Lexi Quinn and the Tufts University team took 8th in the Division 3 Cross Country National Championships.