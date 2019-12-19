Becker College senior Cassidy Harrison moved into second all-time in program scoring history (1,401 career points) last week. She is 224 points away from the program record. Harrison is averaging 14.9 points per game this year.
Babson College senior Katherine Tamulionis is averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in seven games this year. A All-NEWMAC second team selection as a junior, Tamulionis is shooting 38 percent from the field for the Beavers (3-4).
Former Foxboro Warrior Alex DuBrow, a senior guard with the Wheaton College Lyons, is averaging 17.4 points per game in seven games played this season. DuBrow is shooting 50 percent from the floor with 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Fellow FHS alumni and Wheaton College teammate Robby Lowey is averaging double figures himself with 12.1 points per game in seven games for the Lyons (3-4). Lowey is shooting nearly 60 percent from the field including 57 percent from the 3-point line. Lowey is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists as well.