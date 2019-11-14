Former Foxboro High Warrior Danielle Conlon, a junior outside hitter, concluded with 42 kills for the Western New England volleyball team. Conlon, who played in 14 matches and 35 sets this season, tallied 11 digs for the Golden Bears (12-18), who concluded their season in the CCC Quarterfinals.
Former Warrior A.J. Bubencik, a junior forward with the Mass. Maritime Academy, has made 18 starts, with one goal in a 3-2 win over Becker earlier this season. Mass. Maritime (3-12-3) scored 17 goals in 18 games this season as the team suffered four one-goal losses.
Former Foxboro High alumni Devante Teixeria, a senior forward with the Southern Connecticut men’s soccer team, started all 14 games he played in this year, scoring two goals with six assists. The Owls finished their season 5-7-4 while Teixeira started 39 games during his career.
Former Warrior Riley Collins, a junior defender with the Wheaton College women’s soccer team, started the final 17 games for the Lyons, who held opponents to one goal or less in 10 games this year. Collins contributed one assist (a 3-2 win over Endicott) while compiling five shots on net for the Lyons (8-6-4), who concluded with a loss in the NEWMAC Quarterfinals last week.
Former Foxboro Warrior Jill Delaney, a senior goaltender with the Bridgewater State field hockey team, started 16 of the 17 games she played in this year, making 172 saves for a .692 save percentage.