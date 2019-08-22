Molly Murphy will play Division I lacrosse at Davidson College and while it is her hard work and commitment that ultimately led her to this point, she can’t help but deflect the credit to someone else.
Murphy said her twin sister, Annie, who holds a two-minute advantage in life experience, is equally as responsible. She said their Jan. 4 birthday is not the only thing they have shared over the years as their love of athletics proves nearly identical too.
“She is definitely the reason why I have become so committed and so dedicated to sports because we do everything together,” Muphy said. “So, she’s always pushing me, I’m always pushing her.
“It’s actually been so awesome, so she even does my workout packets with me this summer,” she added of the elder Annie, who is going to try out for the Boston College club lacrosse team next year. “We just kind of play with each other all the time and it’s just awesome. I can tell she’s getting so much better and I’m getting so much better just ‘cause we have each other constantly.”
That will now change to some extent.
The Murphy girls will be a bit further away than they were in their home on Kingsbury Lane as one heads south to Davidson, North Carolina and one stays in the Northeast, attending Boston University.
“I just wanted to kind of branch out of the Northeast, see if I can find my place down there,” Murphy said. “It was a crazy couple weeks. Even that whole summer (before junior year), I was going to clinics, or like camps for Division III recruiting. And then I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll go (visit Davidson).’”
Murphy said it was her club coach from 3D Lacrosse, Lily Carpenter, who peaked her interest in the Davidson program. Carpenter was applying for an assistant coaching position with the Wildcats at the time and told Murphy to visit. She did and quickly developed a connection with Davidson head coach Kim Wayne, who will begin her 12th year with the program in the spring of 2020.
Murphy said playing at the Division I level was not a priority, depicted as Davidson was the only top-tier school she was interested in. Murphy spent much of her early recruiting years looking at Division III programs.
“I think my whole high school experience, I kind of focused on NESCAC schools, but then going into my summer before junior year, I decided I wanted to go down south,” Molly said. “So, lacrosse wasn’t in the picture for me anymore. But then, I was told to check out Davidson… And it was just perfect because it was exactly what I wanted and just happened to be perfect with lacrosse too.”
Murphy is planning to focus her studies in the field of science. She would like to work in a hospital setting someday and said she is either going to take on a pre-med track or become a physician’s assistant.
“I knew I wanted to go to a school that would challenge me academically more than athletically ‘cause my parents had always told me to put school first and then lacrosse,” Murphy said. “So, I was kind of just looking at schools who would honor that and Davidson has this honor code. Like school always comes first. So, it was just awesome. It was just everything I wanted.”
The Murphy twins, daughters of Daniel and Kathleen, shared the sidelines during the fall with coach Melissa Bordieri’s field hockey program and then again in the spring with the girls’ lacrosse team. Murphy was a senior captain in both sports.
“Molly’s leadership on the field is shown through her relentless work ethic, determination and coachability,” Murphy’s four-year lacrosse coach Brittany Sherry said. “Her communication, aggressiveness and high lacrosse IQ made her a pivotal role this year and ultimately led to our first-ever sectional title.”
Murphy, a multi-year starter, was a fixture in the midfielder for the lacrosse program. A Hockomock League Honorable Mention, she helped the Warriors win the Davenport Divisional title four consecutive years before the program’s first-ever Division 2 East Sectional title this spring. Murphy was also an All-Hockomock selection in field hockey.
She said those accolades were among her favorite memories, but more than anything it was the relationships she made with teammates.
“It was just kind of those memories, like not even winning the titles, but just spending time together,” Murphy said. “I loved the Longmeadow trip that we took this year because we had never done something like that, so it was really fun.
“It was just cool seeing, that’s when I think we finally realized like, ‘Wow, we’re good, we can go far in the state tournament,’” she added. “And we did. And it was awesome.”
Murphy will join the Atlantic-10 Wildcats, who finished the 2019 season with a loss in the A-10 Conference Semifinals against the UMass-Amherst. The Wildcats tallied an 11-win season in 2018.
“I’m so excited,” Murphy said of her anticipation before she left. “Especially after camp, I met everyone, like all the incomings (players) for next year, and it was cool playing with them. We worked really together already.”