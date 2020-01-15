The YMCA is hosting 1 hour, 15-minute youth basketball leagues which will run Saturdays starting Feb. 8 in Foxboro and Franklin, and Sundays starting Feb. 9 in North Attleboro.
This eight-week program is an addition to YMCA offerings and is available through partnership with the premier teaching program for youth basketball, Crafty Basketball, which is based in Mansfield.
Crafty 3x3 basketball develops players in grades 1-6 with its focus on doing the things smart team basketball players do. The benefit of 3 on 3 games versus traditional youth leagues is players will get more touches of the ball. Develop smarter, savvier players in a format different than 5 on 5 basketball. Learn how a passion for the game develops from playing beautiful, team-based basketball with an emphasis on combining skill and smarts.
Here is the breakdown of times by age group:
SATURDAYS (2/8-3/28): GRADE 1-2 8:30 a.m. (Franklin) 10:00 a.m. (Foxboro) coed; GRADE 3-4: boys 10:00 a.m. (Franklin) 11:30 a.m. (Foxboro) and girls 11:30 a.m. (Franklin) 1:00 p.m. (Foxboro); GRADE 5-6: boys 1:00 p.m. (Franklin) 2:30 p.m. (Foxboro) and girls 2:30 p.m. (Franklin) 4:00 p.m. (Foxboro)
SUNDAYS (2/9-3/29): GRADE 1-2 11:15 a.m. (North Attleboro) coed; GRADE 3-4: boys 12:30 p.m. (North Attleboro) and girls 1:45 p.m. (North Attleboro); GRADE 5-6 3:00 p.m. (North Attleboro) boys & girls divisions
Changing the way basketball is taught. Innovative scoring will reward your son or daughter for doing the things smart team players do: 1 Point awarded for any unassisted basket, 2 Bonus Points awarded for assisted back door cuts, 2 Points awarded for any other assisted basket, 1 Point awarded for free throw. Assisted scoring play occurs when player scores after pass and no more than 1 dribble. Each player on a winning team is awarded two points for a win. For games ending in a tie, all players receive 1 point.
Enroll today at: www.hockymca.org/crafty. Cost is $85 and you do not have to by a member of the Y. Non-members will be required to start an account by simply providing an email address and password. Questions, please contact the YMCA or your local Y’s sports director: in Foxboro Ashli Phillips ashlip@hockymca.org 508-772-1353; in Franklin Alex Dorson alexd@hockymca.org 774-235-2752; in North Attleboro Kerrie Francis kerrief@hockymca.org 508-643-5215.