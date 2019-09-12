The Foxboro High cross-country team will look to set a new pace with a younger crowd as the Warriors head into the 2019 season.
Senior Abby Hassman will lead the defending Davenport Divisional champion girls team into the new season. Foxboro graduated two of its top-three runners that won the league crown, but Hassman is among the best in the Hockomock and gives the Warriors a strong frontrunner. Hassman has not lost a dual meet to a non-Foxboro runner since her freshman year.
“We’re young,” Foxboro coach, and newly appointed Athletic Director, Joe Cusack said. “But the girls should still be pretty good. We have a bunch of kids back from that team last year.”
Jenn Yeomans is one of those returning that could make a big difference for Foxboro. Cusack is hopeful she will provide a strong No. 2 for the Warriors behind Hassman.
Senior Ryan Proulx will lead the Foxboro boys for the second consecutive year, as well. Cusack is hopeful Proulx is among the top kids in Division 4, which would also make him a threat at both the All-State level and in Hockomock competition.
“If he’s healthy, he’s going to have a monster season,” Cusack said of Proulx.
Proulx will be followed by senior captains Nate Palter and Jake Parkman, who have both looked strong in the preseason. Sophomore Nic Olson is another on the boys side who could find himself becoming a crucial scorer as the season continues.
Juniors Connor Callahan and Joe McCabe, along with sophomore first-year runner Jared Ciora will be challenging each other depth spots.
Behind Hassman and Yeomans, senior captains Emily Steele and Isabel Halls also return from last year’s All-State qualifying team, where they finished eighth.
Freshmen Mabel Linck and Sophia Sougaris could provide some depth in the line up as well for the Warrior girls, who are ranked #14 in the pre-season All-State coaches poll conducted by the MSTCA.
Foxboro will open its Hockomock League slate against Canton on Tuesday.