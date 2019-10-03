Prior to the Foxboro High cross country team getting back into Hockomock League competition on Wednesday, after the Foxboro Reporter went to print, the Warrior program traveled to the Mass. State Track Coaches Frank Kelley Invitational in Wrentham on Saturday.
Hassman took third in the 5K girls’ Championship Division race, crossing the finish in 19:49 while senior Ryan Proulx took fifth (16:39) in the boys’ 5K Championship Division event.
The Warriors had other noteworthy performances in the 3K race.
Jenn Yeomans also cracked the top 10 in the junior/senior event, taking ninth place (12:43). Emily Steele (13:25) and Isabel Hallal (13:28) were also among the top finishes.
Nate Palter (10:58) finished 23rd in the junior/senior boys 3K followed by Jake Parkman (11:35).
In the freshman/sophomore race, Sophia Sougaris (13:29) finished 25th while Emilia Lacy (13:55) and Kyla Palmer (14:05) rounded out the best finishes.
Sophomore Nic Olson was Foxboro’s top finisher in the freshman/sophomore boys race (11:54) followed by sophomore Jared Ciora (12:08).
Upon the conclusion of the Warriors meet against Stoughton on Wednesday, they will travel to Sharon for a Hockomock League dual meet on Monday.
Mass. State Track Coaches Frank Kelley Invitational Meet
At Wrentham Developmental Center
Foxboro placements: Boys — 5-Ryan Proulx, 16:39; Girls 3-Abby Hassman, 19:49.