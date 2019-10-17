The Foxboro High cross country duo of Abby Hassman and Ryan Proulx finished their respective dual-meet seasons perfect, taking first place in each of the Warriors five Hockomock League races this season.
The pair capped that on Tuesday against North Attleboro, despite the Rocketeers earning a 25-34 win in the girls’ race and a 20-42 verdict in the boys’ meet.
Hassman set a course record as she took first place (18:50) by a noteworthy 2:17 margin of victory. Proulx took first (17:19) by a 41-second margin.
Foxboro’s Jenn Yeomans (21:07) gave the Warrior girls a 1-2 finish behind Hassman, but North Attleboro took the next six finishes within 37 seconds of each other to claim the win.
After Pruolx, the Rocketeers claimed the next seven placements before Jacob Parkman took eighth and Nate Olson placed 10th.
E At the Bay State Relays over the weekend, Foxboro’s Nate Palter, Hassman, and Proulx combine to finish third in Division 2 and fifth overall. Emily Steele, Isabel Hallal and Jenn Yeomans finished second in Division 2 and fifth overall in their respective event while another threesome of Mabel Linck, Emilia Lacy and Sophia Sougaris finished fifth in the freshman/sophomore girls race.
The Foxboro girls (3-2) and boys (1-4) will travel to the Twilight Invitational on Saturday.
North Attleboro girls 25, Foxboro 34: 1-Abby Hassman (F), 2-Jenn Yeomans (F), 3-Melissa Sapini (NA), 4-Shruti Srinivasan (NA), 5-Emily Manning (NA), 6-Marta Botelho (NA), 7-Oliva Forbes (NA), 8-Cate Hanewich (NA), 9-Emily Steele (F), 10-Ava Doherty (F), 18:50, 3.1 course.
North Attleboro boys 20, Foxboro 42: 1-Ryan Proulx (F), 2-Dan Nobrega (NA), 3-Chris Galligan (NA), 4-Griffin Gouck (NA), 5-Casey Poirier (NA), 6-Jack McLaughlin (NA), 7-Mark Carlson (NA), 8-Jake Parkman (F), 9-Bradley (NA), 10-Nate Olson (F), 17:19, 3.1 course.