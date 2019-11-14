Foxboro High seniors Abby Hassman and Ryan Proulx are headed to the All-State Championships following top-10 finishes in the Eastern Mass. Division 4 Championships over the weekend.
Hassman, the Hockomock League champion, earned her fourth consecutive All-State qualifier as she finished third in the division (19:19) to lead the Warrior girls to an 8th place finish with 259 points, behind No. 1 Newburyport (76).
Hassman led the girls’ race for the first mile and never dropped out of the top-3 runners while Norton’s Bella Pietrasiewicz (18:55) won by a 20-second margin.
On the boys side, Proulx earned a 10th overall finish (16:58) in the Division 4 meet and is the team’s first All-State qualifier since 2015. Proulx was among the top-15 runners throughout the entire race before pulling out the area’s lone top-10 finish as the Warriors claimed 19th overall.
The Foxboro girls were dealt a few unfortunate injuries as usual No. 2 runner Jenn Yeomans couldn’t finish the race. Emily Steele (21:58), Anya Doherty (22:14), Emily Lacy (22:21), Amy Conley (22:39) and Isabel Hallal (24:16) rounded out the team’s top-6 finishers behind Hassman.
Jacob Parkman (18:54), Nick Olson (19:18), Liam Cody (19:21), Jared Ciora (19:30) and Nate Palter (19:32) were among the boys top-6 runners behind Proulx.
Foxboro placements: 10-Ryan Proulx 16:58.5, 92-Jacob Parkman 18:54.1, 121-Nick Olson 19:18.2, 126-Liam Cody 19:21.1, 134-Jared Ciora 19:30.2, 137-Nate Palter 19:32.6, 158-Connor Callahan 20:17.9.
Foxboro placements: 4-Abby Hassman 19:19,4, 56-Emily Steele 21:58.8, 66-Anya Doherty 22:14.2, 70-Emily Lacy 22:21.2, 78-Amy Conley 22:39.3, 127-Isabel Hallal 24:16.