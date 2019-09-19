Foxboro High seniors Abby Hassman and Ryan Proulx set course records as the Warrior cross country teams split with visiting Canton High in their season opener on Tuesday.
Hassman and senior Jenn Yeomans went 1-2 for the Warriors girls in a 22-34 Hockomock League victory over the Bulldogs. Foxboro placed six girls in the top-10 finishers.
Hassman covered Foxboro’s 3.1 mile course at record (by one second) pace of 19:57, being the first to cross the line by a 1:38 margin.
On the boys side, Proulx breezed through the 3.1 miles with a course-record time by a noteworthy 37 seconds (16:36), but the Warrior boys came up just short to the Bulldogs in a 26-31 league verdict. Foxboro placed four boys in the top-10 runers.
Proulx took first by a margin of 1:57 while senior teammate Nate Palter (18:51) was the third to cross the finish.
Yeomans was the runner-up (21:35) for the Warrior girls while senior teammate Emily Steele was the third Foxboro runner to cross the finish, claiming fifth place overall (22:24).
Senior Isabel Hallal and freshman Mabel Linck rounded out the Warrior girls top-five finishes while Sophia Sougaris and Linck, both rookie runners, finished in the top-10 overall.
Senior Jacob Parkman and sophomore Nicholas Olson finished in the top-10 while junior Connor Callahan was Foxboro’s fifth runner to cross the line.
Both the Warrior girls (1-0) and boys (0-1) will travel to the Highland Park Invitational in Attleboro on Saturday before returning to Hockomock League competition at Milford High on Tuesday.
Foxboro 23, Canton 34: 1-Abby Hassman (F), 2-Jenn Yeomans (F), 3-Messienger (C), 4-Boumeister (C), 5-Emily Steele (F), 6-Wong (C), 7-Isabelle Hallal (F), 8-Mabel Linck (F), 9-Boune (C), 10-Sophia Sougaris (F), 19:57, course 3.1.
Canton 26, Foxboro 31: 1-Ryan Proulx (F), 2-Downing (C), 3-Nate Palter (F), 4-Madestra (C), 5-Hernon (C), 6-Jake Parkman (F), 7-Milne (C), 8-Rota (C), 9-Jabbour (C), 10-Nic Olson (F), 16:36, course 3.1 mi.