Foxboro High senior Abby Hassman finished No. 3 overall at the the Division 2 Small School Division race at the MSTCA Twilight Meet on Saturday.
“She was flying,” Foxboro High coach Joe Cusack said of Hassman.
Hassman finished one second behind second place while covering the five-kilometer course in a noteworthy 17:59.
Foxboro High senior Ryan Proulx was the top Hockomock League finisher on the boys side, taking the No. 11 spot (16:07) at the Twilight Meet.
Jenn Yeomans ran a strong time (20:39) to finish in the No. 52 spot in the girls race, followed by Emily Steele (21:10), Anya Doherty (21:40) and Emilia Lacy (22:05).
Amy Conley (21:41) finished in the top-20 of the junior varsity race.
Jake Parkman (18:26) ran well for the Warrior boys as well.
Foxboro will travel to the Hockomock League Championships on Saturday at Wrentham Development Center.