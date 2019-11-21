Foxboro High senior runners Ryan Proulx and Abby Hassman each concluded their Warrior cross country careers at the All-State Championships at Gardner Municipal Golf Course on Saturday.
Hassman earned her best-ever finish at the All-State level, claiming fifth overall while conquering the 5K course in 19:42 while Proulx took 34th place (17:36). Hassman was one of just 13 runners to break the 20-minute mark in the girls race.
“I was happy with it,” said Hassman, who was the top girls finisher from the area while still behind top-5 nationally ranked and All-State champion Carmel Fitzgibbon of Weston (18:31).
“My goal going in was to finish in the top-10. Based on the girls I was running against, I knew what I could do if I ran really well. I was very happy with the top-5.
Hassman was running an average kilometer in 3:57. Both her and coach Joe Cusack noted the hills and wind which made a tough course all the more challenging.
Still, Hassman finished with a personal best on the course, which she ran as a freshman (20:24) as well.
“It was very hilly, tougher than we’re used to, but I just wanted to push up the hills because I knew the end was kind of flatter,” Hassman said. “The last quarter mile was a slow incline, the same as start. I felt really good throughout the whole race, even with the hills. I thought the end was the hardest part, trying to kick it in at the long straight away.”
In her fourth consecutive trip to the All-State meet, Hassman’s fifth-place finish was better than her 16th place finish as a junior, 11th place result as a sophomore and 26th place as a freshman.
“It was a good season, a good finish,” Hassman said.
On the boys side, Proulx was among the area’s top finishers in the Division 2 meet during his first All-State level competition. He was running an average kilometer time of 3:32 in the event, well behind All-State champion Sean Kay of Arlington Catholic (16:03).
“Going to All-States was a lot of fun and such a great experience for my last race,” Proulx said.
Hassman will continue her fall cross country season as she participates at the Foot Locker Regionals as an unattached (not FHS) runner on Nov. 30.
MIAA Division 2 State Championship Meet
At Gardner Municipal Golf Course
Foxboro results: Boys – 34-Ryan Proulx 17:36; Girls – 5-Abby Hassmann 19:42.