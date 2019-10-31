One year after finishing as the runner-up only to a Foxboro High teammate, senior Abby Hassman claimed the second Hockomock League crown of her cross country career.
Hassman led from start to finish at Wrentham Recreational Center on Saturday, covering the 3.1 mile course in 18:52, 49 seconds faster than the second-place runner and her personal best on the course.
“I definitely wanted to come back and win it,” Hassman said of her second title, the first coming her sophomore year. “I felt pretty confident going in.”
Her confidence was well-guided. Hassman took first in every Hockomock League dual meet this season by a 1:17 average margin of victory. Although she said she tried not to focus on the rest of the field and instead put all her thought into herself running a good race.
“I thought (it went) pretty well,” Hassman said.
“I was trying to PR on this course and I did by a few seconds, so that was definitely one of the goals for today. And just trying to stay more relaxed than I usually do. I just wanted to stay calm and relaxed and keep my body in check.”
Foxboro coach Joe Cusack said Hassman had a plan in mind and executed it.
“She said that she wanted to go out fast and push it. I couldn’t argue with that,” Cusack said as Hassman broke away from the field after the first mile. “She got the lead and it got bigger.”
Hassman concluded her career with a top-3 finish each year in the Hockomock League meet. She took third as a freshman.
“With Abby, it’s all about having excellent training habits,” Cusack said. “She does everything that you want her to do. She’s a really unique runner.”
With Hassman leading the way, the Warrior girls placed sixth overall with 151 points, behind Hockomock League champion Sharon (74). Jenn Yeomans (20:49) was among the top-15 while Emily Steele (22:13), Anya Doherty (22:22) and Amy Conley (23:06) rounded out the team’s top-5.
On the boys side, senior Ryan Proulx, who was also unbeaten during his Davenport Division dual meet schedule this year, took eighth overall covering the 3.1 course in 16:35. Proulx helped the Warriors to a 11th place finish with 301 points, well behind first-place Oliver Ames (66).
Jake Parkman (18:53), Nick Olson (19:21), Liam Cody (19:22), Connor Callahan (19:32)and Jared Ciroa (19:58) rounded out the team’s best finishes.
The Warrior program will get ready for the Division 4 Cross Country Championships next Saturday.
Hockomock League Championship Cross Country Meet
At Wrentham Developmental Center
Boys’ team scores: 1-Oliver Ames 66, 2-King Philip 82, 3-Franklin 93, 4-Mansfield 119, 5-Taunton 123, 6-Milford 129, 7-Sharon 148, 8-Attleboro 167, 9-North Attleboro 244, 10-Canton 292, 11-Foxboro 301, 12-Stoughton 361.
Girls team scores: 1-Sharon 74, 2-Franklin 90, 3-Oliver Ames 139, 4-King Philip 140, 5-Taunton 147, 6-Foxboro 151, 7-Mansfield 158, 8-Milford 158, 9-North Attleboro 182, 10-Attleboro 187, 11-Canton 229, 12-Stoughton 314.