Foxboro High senior Abby Hassman took first in her second consecutive Hockomock League meet as the Warrior girls’ cross country team needed all it’s depth to pull out a 28-29 league win over the host Milford on Tuesday.
While Hassman was first to cross the finish (19:41), it was freshman Sophia Sougaris who won the race for the Warriors as she was Foxboro’s sixth runner inside the top-10, with an eight-second advantage over Milford’s fifth runner.
On the boys side, Foxboro senior Ryan Proulx set a course record at Milford High (16:12), but he was the lone Warrior in the top-8 as the Warriors came up short in a 20-43 Hockomock League defeat. Nate Palter (18:28) took ninth as the Warrior boy other runner inside the top-10.
Proulx took first by 19 seconds, winning his second consecutive Hockomock League meet this season.
Hassman took first with a 1:10 advantage while teammate Jenn Yeomans took third (21:06) for the Warriors. Emily Steele (22:35), Isabelle Hallal (22:48), Anya Dohery (22:55) and Sougaris (23:15) finished 7-8-9-10 for the Foxboro girls.
Nicholas Olson (19:55), Connor Callahan (20:48) and Liam Cody (20:50) rounded out the top-5 for the Foxboro boys.
E Prior to the Hockomock League meet against Milford, the Warriors traveled to the Highland Park Invitational over the weekend where Hassman was the top female finisher from Massachusetts.
The senior finished fourth overall (19:28) while the Warrior girls finished 12th as a team. Yeomans (22:27) finished in the top-50 as the second Foxboro runner to cross the line while Hallal (24:31) was among the top-100 as the third Foxboro finisher.
On the boys side, Proulx (16:56) claimed 11th overall in the meet as the Warriors took 18th as a team. Palter (19:49) and Jacob Parkman (20:29) rounded out the top-3 for Foxboro.
The Warrior girls (2-0) and boys (0-2) will travel to the Frank Kelley Invitational and return to Hockomock League competition against Stoughton on Wednesday.
Milford boys 20, Foxboro 43: 1- Ryan Proulx (F), 2-Max Manor (M), 3-Liam Bennett (M), 4-Sam Vilt (M), 5-Jame Comisky (M), 6-Gabe Pardo-Cota (M), 7-Mark Poutters (M), 8-Andres Alvarez (M), 9-Nate Palter (F), 10abe Soares (M), 16:12, 3.1 course.
Foxboro girls 28, Milford 29: 1-Abby Hassman (F), 2-Emma Lawrence (M), 3-Jenn Yeomans (F), 4-Lexi Marcolini (M), 5-Kerry O’Conner (M), 6-Sara Comisky (M), 7-Emily Steele (F), 8-Isabelle Hallal (F), 9-Anya Doherty (F), 10-Sophie Sougaris (F).
Highland Park Invitational Cross Country Meet
Boys’ Team scores: 1-LaSalle Academy 87, 2-Wellesely 89, 3-Lexington 106, 4-Brookline 161, 5-St. Raphael Academy 170, 6-Cumberland 183, 7-Bishop Feehan 205, 8-Seekonk 227, 9-King Philip 242, 10-East Greenwich 148, 11-Wobrun, 12-Attleboro 285, 14-Mansfield 316, 18-Foxboro 470, 20-North Attleboro 582.
Girls’ Team scores: 1-Lexington 96, 2-East Greenwich 99, 3-Brooklin 129, 4-LaSalle Academy 143, 5-Bishop Feehan 153, 6-Coventry 160, 7-Cumberland 162, 8-Wellesley 164, 9-Shepherd Hill 166, 10-Seekonk 263, 11-King Philip 285, 12-Foxboro 295.
Foxboro placements: Boys — 11-Ryan Proulx 16:56, 106-Nate Palter 19:49, 116-Jacob Parkman 20:29; Girls — 4-Abby Hassman 19:28, 50-Jenn Yeomans 22:27, 90-Isabelle Hallal 24:31.