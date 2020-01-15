The Foxboro boys and girls bowed in Hockomock League meets against Sharon, falling 122-28 and 105-65, respectively. For the Foxboro boys, Tom Perry took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.6), the Warriors’ best individual performance in the meet. The Warriors also took third place in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and the 200 medley relay.
Megan Lathrop produced two wins for the Warrior girls, taking the 200 individual medley (2:28) and the 500 freestyle (5:53.6). winning by 1:19. Abby Gallagher won the 200 freestyle (2:09.4) by a 15-second margin. Lathrop and Gallagher were also members of Foxboro’s first place 200 medley relay team (2:11.6) with Shannon Egan and Gina Ouellette, whcih won by an eight-second margin.
Sharon boys 122, Foxboro 28: 200 Medley relay 3-Kris Anderson, Anthony Amico, Tom Perry, Guillermo Marragun, 2:20; 200 Freestyle 3-Jared Roke 2:38; 500 Freestyle 3-Josh Sitte 8:34; 200 Freestyle relay 3-Marragun, Roke, Amico, Anderson, 2:07.4; 100 Breaststroke 2-Perry 1:19,.6; 400 Freestyle relay 3-Marragun, Roke, Amico, D. Marragun, 4:59.
Sharon girls 105, Foxboro 65: 200 Medley relay 1-Shannon Eagn, Abby Gallagher, Megan Lathrop, Gina Ouellette 2:11.8; 200 Freestyle 1-Gallagher 2:09.4, 2-Ouellette 2:24; 200 IM 1-Lathrop 2:28; 50 Freestyle 2-Alyssa Cloherty 29.1; 100 Freestyle 3-Egan 1:09.8; 500 Freestyle 1-Lathrop 5:53; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Egan, Gallagher, Ouellette, Lathrop 1:57; 100 Backstroke 2-Gallagher 1;11.5; 100 Breaststroke 3-Cloherty 1:26.5; 400 Freestyle relay 3-Emily Joillet, Peyton Feldman, Grace Preston, Samantha Jones, 5:30.