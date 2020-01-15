SPRINGFIELD — Former Foxboro High Warrior, Katherine Tamulionis, a senior with the Babson College women’s basketball team, scored a season-high 19 points in a 64-42 victory over Springfield.
Tamulionis hit on eight of 11 shots from the floor while also recording five assists and two steals for Babson, which notched its third straight win to improve to 7-5 on the season. Tamulionis helped Babson get off to a 9-0 lead with the game merely two minutes old.
Springfield narrowed the gap to 19-17. The Beavers countered with a 15-4 run that included nine points fueled by Tamulionis. Springfield later closed the deficit to three points on three occasions, but Tamulionis sparked an 11-point surge as the Beavers jumped to a 49-42 lead. Then Tamulionis hit two free throws in the final two minutes to secure the win.