The sixth point of the season for the Foxboro High School hockey team, a 1-1 deadlock with Hockomock League powerhouse Franklin, might have been their best thus far.
“We were close to winning, it was a good accomplishment,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said of the tie. Franklin deadlocked the contest in the fifth minute of the third period.
Foxboro goalie Espen Reager and the Warrior defense kept the Panthers off the scoreboard through two periods. Reager was a yeoman in goal, totaling 54 saves.
“They were firing shots from everywhere, but we kept them outside,” Cedorchuk said.
But Foxboro’s defensive cast in front or Reager proved up to the assignment, foiling Franklin on a power play chance in each of the first two periods. Cedorchuk generally has senior Kyle McGinnis paired with freshman Alex Coviello, a converted forward, on one unit. Six-foot sophomore Eoin Reager and sophomore Tom Marcucella are the other rear-guard tandem with Dylan Pothier the fifth defenseman.
“Franklin is big and fast, but we hung in there,” Cedorchuk said. “We did a good job of keeping most of their shots from the outside and we limited their second chances. We did a good job moving the puck up the ice.”
Jack Watts put Foxboro in front within the first two minutes of the first period, with Ron MacLellan and Eoin Reager assisting.
During Franklin’s power play chances, Warriors Kirk Leach and MacLellan were very effective on the penalty kill.
Espen Reager also limited Oliver Ames (4-1) and Attleboro (3-1) to one goal apiece in Foxboro’s two wins on the season. Other than surrendering three goals to King Philip in the first three minutes of that Hockomock League game, the reigning Warrior MVP has given his team a chance to win from the opening faceoff.
Reager and the Foxboro defense have allowed a mere two goals over the past six periods of play. Foxboro is now
2-3-2 and bidding for an MIAA Tournament berth. The Warriors also have a tie with Barrrington, High as one of its six points.
Foxboro was to play Stoughton-Brockton on Wednesday and will be faced with its toughest assignment of the season Saturday (8 p.m.) when they play the unbeaten Canton Bulldogs in Canton. The Bulldogs have won 35 consecutive Hockomock League games.