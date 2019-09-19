Foxboro High field hockey coach Melissa Bordieri claimed her 200th career victory as the Warriors claimed three consecutive Hockomock League wins to remain unbeaten.
Bordieri, who is in her 18th season after staring in 2002, earned the individual feat as Foxboro defeated Taunton last week, prior to a victory over Stoughton on Friday and dominating win over Milford on Monday.
Going into Oliver Ames on Wednesday, FHS outscored opponents 10 to one in five games.
Against the Scarlet Hawks, the Warriors came up with their first dominating offensive performance of the season, scoring four first-half goals in a 6-0 win.
“It was good to get the offense going,” Bordieri said.
Senor captain Jamie Notarangelo (four points) tallied three goals, including two in the first half. Notarangelo scored her first of the game just three minutes in (assisted by Dylan Rappoli) and again four minutes later (assisted by Kate Collins).
She netted her hat trick goal in the second half, after the Warriors held a 4-0 lead at the intermission.
Rappoli added two points of her own on one goal and one assist while teammates Jen Gallagher and Nikki Bubencik (assisted by Notarangelo at 36) also scored for the Warriors.
Foxboro totaled seven penalty corners in the contest including six in the second half.
E Prior to the contest against Milford, Gallagher scored her first varsity goal at 12:15 of the first half and it proved to be the eventual match-winner as the Warriors downed Stoughton 2-0 in a league match on Friday.
Notarangelo tallied the second goal (at 13:41 of the second half) while goaltender Hannah Trombley had to make just two saves for the shutout.
E Against the Tigers last Wednesday, Notarangelo scored the lone goal of the game as the Warriors earned a 1-0 league victory.
Upon conclusion of their contest against Oliver Ames on Wednesday, the Warriors will be off until they travel to Attleboro on Tuesday.