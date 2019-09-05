It seems like each year that goes by, one big class leaves and another fills their shoes for longtime head coach Melissa Bordieri and the Foxboro High field hockey program.
Will this year be the same? Only time will tell.
Foxboro graduated 14 of 18 players following the 2018 regular season, when they won their second Hockomock League-Davenport Division title in three years, prior to earning the No. 1 see in the Division 2 South Sectional Tournament. Foxboro concluded the year in a sectional quarterfinal loss to Cohasset, capping a 17-2-1 campaign.
The Warriors return just one starter from that team, with an extensive number from that team being three or four-year starters.
“It’s a little bit of a rebuilding, or retooling year, but we’re still returning a lot of great talent and speed,” Bordieri said. “The look is certainly different, there’s no preconceived notion of positions, but the expectations are certainly still high.”
Senior captain Jamie Notarangelo is the lone returning starter while sophomore Kate Collins returns as another Foxboro player which saw extensive varsity time last season.
Juniors Ella Waryas, Mikayla Cloherty and Molly McElhinney saw some varsity time last season, as well, while senior captain Lauren Foster will be returning from injury.
Anna Marcucella will join Notarangelo and Foster in the leadership roles.
Olivia Simoneau and Brooke Connolly will look to complement the Foxboro offense with Collins on the attack and both Notaragelo and Waryas in the midfielder. Dylan Rappoli and Nicole Bubencik will aid in the midfielder for the Warriors, who look to pick up where they left off last season as they were third in goals scored (73).
Notarangelo, specifically, netted 14 goals and contributed six assists last year. The three-year varsity contributor was third in scoring for the Warriors last year and the lone returner among their top-five goal scorers. Notarangelo is also influential on the penalty corners where she frequently races out to break up chances.
The Warriors will also have some holes to fill on the defensive end, where they finished tied for first in the Hockomock in goal allowed (15). Foster, Flauherty, Marcucella, as well as Tess Luciano and Shannon Egan will contribute on defense in front of first-year goaltender in junior Hannah Trombly.
“Our goal is to be an aggressive team, be aggressive on the attack,” Bordieri said. “This group is hungry, they want it.”
Bordieri said the season-long goals remain the same as they have in the past. Foxboro has its sights set on putting themselves in a favorable position to win the Davenport and earn an MIAA Tournament berth.
Foxboro opens its season with a home game against Mansfield on Thursday prior to hosting Canton in what has been a crucial Davenport Division game on Monday. The Warriors will travel to Taunton for their first road game on Wednesday.