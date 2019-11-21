Foxboro High coach Melissa Bordieri was not certain how the Warrior field hockey team would recover, and how long it would take, after graduating such a large group of seniors from the year before.
They were not returning an extensive amount of varsity experience, and while they had the talent, Bordieri was unsure of how players would fit into their new roles. But what makes a good program is the ability to be successful year in and year out, and that’s what the 2019 edition of the Warriors proved.
“We never looked backwards, we moved on,” Bordieri said. “This team had its own identity and they were awesome for it.”
Foxboro concluded the season second in the Davenport Division as the Warriors were unbeaten in 18 of 20 matches this year (13-2-5) while leading the Hockomock League in goals allowed (11 in 20 games).
“I think that we had a great year, obviously, I would consider it a big success.” Bordieri said. “I was really happy with how well we did.
“The way they worked so hard, fought through every single game, this team kind of owned it. We were still competitive and stayed right up there with every team in the league, so I was really proud with how they finished the season.”
Foxboro will graduate seven seniors including captains Jaime Notarangelo, Lauren Foster, Anna Marcucella, as well as Brooke Connolly, Nicole Bubencik, Olivia Simoneau and Livia Della Valle. Notarangelo was the team’s offensive leader with 16 goals and 13 assists in the regular season.
“I thought they brought a lot of maturity, and a lot of not only talent, but definitely leadership,” Bordieri said. “Not just with captains, but girls that might not have had varsity playing time before, they stepped right in.”
And Bordieri knows with a young team in 2019, the benefit is there will be a handful of returners with varsity experience come 2020. Kate Collins, Mya Waryas, Ella Waryas, Mikayla Clohery, Shannon Egan and goaltender Hannah Trombly will all be among the returners come next year. Collins contributed six goals and nine assists through the regular season for the Warriors while Mya Waryas scored seven regular-season goals.
“We’re pretty much returning our entire midfield and forwards, we have a younger group,” Bordieri said. “We should have a very strong and competitive team again next year.”