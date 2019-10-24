The Foxboro High field hockey team are unbeaten in their last six games, but the Warriors continue to trail Canton High by two points in the race for the Davenport Divisional race.
Foxboro has 21 points in league play while Canton has 23. The Warriors added to the total after earning a pair of wins in the past week, prior to hosting Sharon High on Wednesday.
Brooke Connolly scored a pair of first-half goals as the Warriors scored five unanswered in taking a 5-1 Hockomock League win over Stoughton High on Monday.
“We played well,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “We put the pressure on in the first half and it was great to be able to move players around.”
Senior Jaime Notarangelo scored once (at 9:23) and provided two assists on goals by Kate Collins (at 22:12) and Connolly (at 27:19). Connolly scored the eventual game winner (at 16:28) of the first half as Foxboro took a 4-0 lead at the half.
Ella Waryas gave Foxboro a 5-0 lead in the second half (at 2:22). Goaltenders Lily Jones (seven saves) and Hannah Trombley (two saves) played well on the backline as Foxboro held a 26-10 advantage in shots.
E Lauren Foster scored the lone goal of the game in the second half (at 16:11) as the Warriors pulled out a 1-0 Hockomock League victory over Milford last Thursday.
Foster scored on a second half off of a penalty corner from the right side with Ella Waryas assisting. Foxboro generated 18 shots and 13 penalty corners — nine during the second half.
The Warriors (10-1-5) will conclude their regular season with Sharon on Wednesday and North Attleboro on Friday.
“The focus now is getting good seeding and preparing for the tournament,” Bordieri said as the Warriors await MIAA Tournament pairings on Monday.