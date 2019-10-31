The Foxboro High field hockey concluded its regular season unbeaten in the last eight games, including four straight wins, to claim the No. 4 seed in MIAA Division 2 South Sectional Tournament.
Foxboro (12-1-5) will host the winner of No. 13 Bourne (9-6-3) against No. 20 Seekonk (6-9-1) at Sam Berns Community Field on Friday.
“I feel good. I was really happy to see the fourth seed,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said.
A majority of the reason the Warriors have been successful during the regular season is their defense.
The Warrior defense, highlighted by goaltender Hannah Trombley starting backs in senior captain Lauren Foster and Shannon Egan, led the Hockomock League in goals against, opponents scoring just nine goals in 18 games.
“If you look at how many goals we’ve allowed, we’ve allowed so few compared to even the best teams in our league,” Bordieri said in reference to second-place Canton (15) and third-place King Philip and Mansfield (22). “We definitely are a strong defensive team and a lot of that has to do with my backs.”
Foxboro also was third in the league in goals scored with 49 goals in 18 games.
“We definitely have done much better job inside the circle with our ability to finish plays and finish corners,” Bordieri said. “So, that’s certainly something want to take with us into the tournament.”
E The Warriors concluded their regular season with a pair of Hockomock League victories including a 4-0 verdict over North Attleboro last Friday and 8-0 victory over Sharon last Wednesday.
Foxboro unleashed a noteworthy 40 shots and held a 22-2 advantage in penalty corners. Brooke Connolly scored two goals, her first in the first minute of the game, while Jaime Notarangelo (three points) scored once before Foster gave tallied one of her own as the Warriors scored two in each half. Trombley had three saves.
E Connolly also scored twice as Foxboro netted three goals in the opening nine minutes of the second half to pull out the win over Sharon. Notarangelo finished with five points (two goals, three assists) while Dylan Rappoli had four points (two goals, two assists) including a goal in each half. Foxboro did not allow the Eagles a shot on Trombley.