The Foxboro High field hockey team had its unbeaten streak snapped against Franklin, but responded with a one-sided victory over North Attleboro on Monday.
Foxboro’s Jaime Notarangelo netted three goals in the 4-0 league victory as FHS is within two wins of the tournament.
It was Foxboro’s seventh shut out in 11 games, having allowed just six goals.
Notarangelo scored at the 16-minute mark of the first half, before Mya Waryas (at 44:59) and Notarangelo (at 46:45) both scored within a two-minute span.
Notarangelo provided some insurance with her third goal in the 52nd minute.
E The Warriors received a pair of goals off the stick of sophomore Waryas, but allowed two second-half tallies in a 3-2 league loss to Franklin.
Waryas scored at 12:35 of the first half and again 30 ticks into the second half (assisted by Kate Collins) to put Foxboro out front after the 1-1 stalemate at the half.
Franklin used seven second-half shots to hold a 9-6 advantage in the category throughout the contest.
The Warriors (7-1-3) will be on the road for a tough, three-game stretch against King Philip on Thursday, Mansfield on Friday and Canton on Tuesday night.