The Foxboro High field hockey team traveled to Canton High on Tuesday needing a victory.
The Warriors, who went into the contest two points behind the host Bulldogs in the race for the Davenport Division, boarded the buses with the same gap in the standings after a 1-1 Hockomock League draw.
Canton (8-2-3, 8-1-3 Hockomock) and Foxboro (8-1-5, 6-1-5 Hockomock) both have four games left, depicting there is still time for the Warriors to close the gap.
The Warriors jumped out to a 1-0 lead nine minutes in as senior Jaime Notarangelo sent a pass into the crease only to be finished by teammate Brooke Connolly. Canton netted the equalizer four minutes into the second half as the Bulldogs put pressure on the Warriors for much of the season half.
Foxboro held a 8-3 edge in shots. Hannah Trombly made two saves.
E Kate Collins and Mya Waryas each found the back of the net as Foxboro bounced back from a league draw against King Philip to claim a 2-0 victory over Mansfield on Friday.
Collins scored first at 13:01 of the first half to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead at the intermission. Waryas netted some much-needed insurance for Foxboro at 25:39 of the second half. The Warriors had seven total shots.
E Foxboro unleashed 10 shots and had 11 penalty corners, but could not capitalize on the majority of their opportunities as the visiting Warriors settled for a 1-1 Hockomock League tie against King Philip.
Waryas scored the lone goal for Foxboro at 4:13 of the first half as the Warriors dominated possession early.
She finished on a scrum in the crease just four minutes in as Foxboro had four penalty corners and five shots in the opening 14 minutes.
Foxboro held a 9-4 edge in shots and 11-6 advantage in penalty corners before allowing the equalizer at 21:26 of the first half.
Foxboro’s Lauren Foster unleashed a rip with no time showing on the clock as the Warriors played out their final penalty corner of the contest.
Foxboro dominated possession depicted as the visitors held KP without a second-half shot, but had four of their own. Foster had a shot on a penalty corner 23 minutes into the second half while Jaime Notarangelo had a look at the rebound, but both were stopped. Waryas played a pass in front of the goalmouth to teammate Brooke Connolly two minutes into the second half, but Manning made the save there as well.
Foxboro will host Milford on Thursday, Stoughton on Monday and Sharon on Wednesday.