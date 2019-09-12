The Foxboro High field hockey program has opened its season with some offensive troubles, but with a sound defensive effort the Warriors remain unbeaten with a pair of consecutive draws.
Foxboro unleashed five shots on net but could never find the deflection it needed against Canton High on Monday and settled for a scoreless Hockomock League verdict.
Warrior goaltender Hannah Trombley made four saves in the contest, as she benefited from the defensive play of teammates Lauren Foster and Shannon Egan.
“I thought we had a great defensive effort,” coach Melissa Bordieri said. “I thought we came up strong on several occasions, even on 1-on-1s our backs stayed poised.”
Foxboro held a 5-4 advantage in shots and 4-2 advantage in penalty corners against the Bulldogs.
The Warriors contest against Canton followed a thriller versus Mansfield as sophomore Kate Collins scored the game-tying goal with five seconds remaining to lift Foxboro to a 1-1 tie against the Hornets in Thursday’s Hockomock League game.
Collins scored on the Warriors’ seventh penalty corner off a rebound after she had initiated the penalty corner, played the ball to Molly McElhinney, who sent the ball to Ella Waryas for a shot with Collins getting the rebound.
After Mansfield led 1-0 at halftime, Hornets’ goalie Kayla Hunter foiled three Foxboro penalty corners within the first seven minutes of the second half.
“The good thing was we didn’t stop playing, we kept at it,” Bordieri said. “I thought that we did a good job moving the ball well and, I thought, defensively we did a good job stopping them.”
Foxboro held a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal and a 7-2 advantage in penalty corners. The Warriors, who controlled the run of play, put the pressure on with a pair of penalty corners in the final three minutes.
Hunter (six saves) was the main reason the Hornets were able to secure the point. Hunter stopped a drive by Lauren Foster early in the second half, then denied McElhinney on a penalty corner with three minutes left.
Hunter also came off the line in the 22nd minute to deny Foxboro. Warrior senior captain Jamie Notarangelo slid a pass to Olivia Simoneau, then the Hornet goaltender made another stop on a Foxboro odd-man rush led by Notarangelo with just over a minute left until halftime.
Stori Rounds put Mansfield into the lead at 26:34 of the first half, the Hornets’ first shot on goal too. The Hornets had just one penalty corner over the first 30 minutes.
Upon conclusion of its contest against Taunton on Wednesday, Foxboro (0-0-2) will travel to Stoughton on Friday, Milford on Monday and host Oliver Ames on Wednesday.