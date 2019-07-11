Foxboro resident Eric Greenspan was among the thousands of runners, including 123 from Foxboro, who started their Fourth of July celebrations early and took part in the 10th annual Finish at the 50 road race at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.
Greenspan place third in the men’s 10K event, finishing the 6.2 miles with a time of 36:46.
“It was very cool running the course I always do,” Greenspan said regarding him living along the route. “I got excited about the race because I was so familiar with the course.”
Runners of all ages participated in three race options, which included a Kids Fun Run, a 5K and a 10K.
For the first time in the race’s 10-year history, the starting line was inside Gillette Stadium on the main concourse with the finish line again being staged at the 50-yard line on the New England Patriots home field.
The 5K course ran along Patriot Place, the practice fields and up the Bank of America ramp until descending to the finish. The 10K race ran the same route through Patriot Place, but continued onto Foxboro roads before returning to the stadium grounds.
Rhode Island resident Ryan Dyer, 16, came in first place for the men’s 5K (19:42) while Franklin resident Nicole Clermont crossed finish first in the women’s division (20:32).
The men’s 10K winner was Bryan Glass of Springfield (33:34) while Northbridge resident Sophia Masciarelli was the women’s winner (39:17).
Rounding out the top three for the men’s 5K were Mansfield High alumni Brendan McCarthy of Dorchester (19:44) and Josh Brodin (20:25). San Diego’s Katie Barrett finished second in the 5K (21:28) while Heidi Goedecke, of Cambridge, took third (21:37).
Attleboro’s Stephanie Caswell placed second in the women’s 10K (41:34) and Kelly Whittaker finish third with a time of 42:08.
As runners finished the race, they made their way over to the Celebration Garden which featured a wide variety of food trucks and games to play. The event concluded with a 20-minute fireworks show celebrating the race.
The races benefited Homes for Our Troops with a portion of the registration proceeds donated to the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to building specially adapted custom homes for injured post-9/11 veterans.
Complete race results can be found at: http://www.iresultslive.com/?eid=4283.