It was another stout performance from the Foxboro High defense, limiting frequent 100-plus yard rusher Ryan Halliday to below the century mark and twice keeping KP off the scoreboard despite the visitors starting their drive within the Foxboro 30 yard line.
In the end, however, the KP defense was equally as noteworthy, forcing three Foxboro interceptions in the second half and handing the hosts a 20-10 non-league defeat at Jack Martinelli Field on Friday.
“There was a lot of defense out there, both ways,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said as the hosts limited KP to 220 yards of offense on 50 plays (4.4 yards-per play). “We improved on a few things offensively in the first half, but they dominated the second half.”
The lone touchdown Foxboro allowed in the second half followed the visitors first interception of the game. KP returned it to the Foxboro 17 yard line and Halliday capped a two-play, 17-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run.
“That interception turned out to be the game,” Martinelli said. “But they played hard from start to finish. We’re learning, I like the edge the kids have.”
KP started it second drive of the second half at the KP 47 yard line. Aidan Stapleton forced an incompletion in the end zone 12 plays later, halting the KP drive at the Foxboro 7 yard line.
The second KP interception of the half gave the visitors the ball at the Foxboro 16 yard line to start their third offensive drive. Foxboro defense responded by forcing KP to turn the ball over on downs four plays later.
And KP’s fourth drive of the second half started on the Foxboro 30 after the hosts fumbled a fourth-down snap. Foxboro tackled Halliday (23 carries, 89 yards) for a loss of five yards on fourth-and-goal to again give the ball back its offense.
Foxboro was led by Mike Sheehan (nine tackles), Mike Norvich (nine tackles, two tackles for loss), Anton George (eight tackles) and TJ Perry (six tackles, one interception).
The Foxboro offense was held to just 21 yards over the final 24 minutes, after going into the half facing a minor 13-10 deficit. The hosts never crossed into KP territory in the second half.
Foxboro did not have a first down for more than 23 minutes in the second half, before quarterback Shayne Kerrigan rushed for an 11-yard gain with 42 seconds left in the 10-point game.
It all occurred after Foxboro got off to a strong start, scoring points on two of its first three possessions.
Much like KP did in the second half, Foxboro benefitted from an interception by Perry on KP’s second drive of the game. The interception and return by Perry set Foxboro up with a first-and-goal from the KP 2 yard line. Two plays later, Kerrigan kept it himself and crossed the goal line to give Foxboro a 7-6 lead.
And on Foxboro’s third offensive possession, Kerrigan orchestrated a 10-play, 53 yard drive, which was capped by a 25-yard field goal by Tyler James. Kerrigan (6-for-14, 85 yards) connected with Luis Sulham for a gain of 17 on third-and-15 and three plays later hit Ryan Hughes down the sideline for a gain of 22 on third-and-five. The kick by James gave Foxboro a 10-7 lead with 8:04 left in the first half.
Foxboro (1-1) will be off this week before returning to face North Attleboro next Saturday.