Foxboro High senior running back Bobby Yerardi ran for two touchdowns while quarterback Shayne Kerrigan threw for two of his own as the Warrior football team earned a one-sided, 32-0 Hockomock League victory over Sharon on Friday.
“It was a good win for the kids,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. “We needed a game of that nature after coming up on the short end two previous weeks against two good teams.”
The Foxboro defense held Sharon to four total first downs (two on penalties) as the Eagles never got within the Foxboro 30-yard line.
Foxboro was led defensively by Jon Moses (four sacks), Anton George (two sacks), Mike Norvich (sack) and Mike Sheehan (sack).
“We had a lot of tackles for loss between those four,” Martinelli said.
Louis Sulham got the Warriors on the board with a 15-yard reception from Kerrigan in the first quarter before Yerardi ran in a six-yard touchdown to put Foxboro ahead 13-0. Kerrigan connected with senior receiver Ryan Hughes on a 60-yard touchdown to cap the first-half scoring as Foxboro (3-3) led 19-0 at the break.
Yerardi added his second TD of the game on a three-yard run before Norvich capped the scoring with a four-yard run to put Foxboro ahead 32-0.
Foxboro (3-3) will travel to Milford on Friday night for its regular-season finale.
“The game has lot of implications for us in terms of playoffs,” Martinelli said. “There’s a lot of scenairos.”