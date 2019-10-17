Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli called it a carbon copy of the football game last week.
The Warriors held a one-point halftime lead and found itself in a one-possession game through much of the second half, even possessing the ball in the red zone, but couldn’t make the most of their opportunities against visiting Stoughton High in a 18-7 Hockomock League defeat on Friday.
“We certainly had opportunities to go ahead 13-12, but just didn’t cash in,” Martinelli said as the Warriors (2-3) dropped to below .500 for the first time the season.
The Warrior defense shut down the high-powered Black Knights, who averaged 33-plus points per game in their first four games, in the first half as the visitors scored just one first-half touchdown.
Foxboro held a 7-6 lead at the break, benefiting from a pair of fumble recoveries from Anton George and Mike Sheehan in the contest.
The Warriors gained the lead late in the second quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shayne Kerrigan to receiver Elijah Lewis.
Stoughton responded in the second-half, forcing a three-and-out on the Warriors first drive of the third period. Stoughton took a 12-7 lead on a long run before capping the scoring on a late score in the fourth after Foxboro had a despiration turnover in its own red zone.
Anton George, Mike Sheehan and Mike Norvich played well defensively while Stoughton had two interceptions.
Foxboro (2-3) will host Sharon Friday.
“We have no choice but to win if we want to get into the playoffs, simply as that,” Martinelli said.