Foxboro High quarterback Shayne Kerrigan accounted for three touchdowns, but the Warrior football team was handed its second consecutive loss following a 25-22 overtime, non-playoff defeat at Somerset-Berkley on Friday.
Somerset’s Brandon Medeiros connected on a 17-yard field goal in the Blue Raiders’ first overtime drive.
The Warriors (5-5) held a 22-15 lead entering the fourth quarter, before the Blue Raiders knotted the score just two minutes into the period on a 22-yard run.
Foxboro took possession of the ball to start overtime, but was unable to convert a 25-yard field goal chance as the Warriors gained just two yards on three plays as the overtime period starts from the opponents’ 10 yard line.
“It’s been kind of our Achilles heel,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said, referencing the Warriors’ red-zone troubles.
Kerrigan rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in the contest. Kerrigan scored on a 21-yard run late in the second quarter and threw a two-point conversion pass to Chris McNamara to pull the Warriors to within 15-14 of Somerset-Berkley at the break.
On Foxboro’s first series of the second half, Kerrigan threw a 28-yard touchdown strike to Lou Sulham and then another two-point conversion pass to Ryan Hughes to put the Warriors in front, 22-15.
“Shayne (Kerrigan) was his typical, outstanding self,” Martinelli said. “Ryan Hughes played an outstanding game and Chris McNamara had some great carries for us as well.”
Foxboro had taken the lead on its second play of its first offensive series, with Kerrigan bolting for a 72-yard score.
Somerset-Berkley took the lead on a 6-yard run with 1:16 left in the quarter and a Medeiros conversion kick. The Blue Raiders extended their early lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to get ahead 15-6.
“Ironic as it may seem, it was two pass plays that hurt us,” Martinelli said.
Foxboro was led defensively by Mike Sheehan (12 tackles), Mike Norvich (11 tackles), Anton George (10 tackles), Austin Read (10 tackles).
“We got to give the other team credit, they played good enough to win,” Martinelli said of Somerset-Berkley, who was also helped by 17 penalties on Foxboro to the Blue Raiders’ three.
Foxboro will return to action action against MIAA Division 2 South Sectional champion Mansfield on Thanksgiving.