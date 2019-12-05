Coach Jack Martinelli and the Foxboro High football team made it interesting against rival Mansfield High in the 89th holiday game on Thanksgiving morning last Thursday.
The Warriors scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, doing their best to rally back from a 22-point halftime deficit, but ultimately it was too little too late as the visiting Hornets took back the Don Currivan Trophy in a 22-12 verdict.
“They were certainly a better football team,” Martinelli said of the Super Bowl-bound Hornets, who have yet to lose against Massachusetts competition. “They’re tough kids, I have to say. That’s how they play.”
With the Hornets playing in what Mansfield coach Mike Redding called “an impossible situation,” competing to beat Foxboro while still keeping their MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl in mind, Foxboro roared back.
Shayne Kerrigan and Chris McNamara each scored fourth-quarter touchdowns. Foxboro had a chance to make it a one-possession game if the Warriors’ two-point conversion attempt was successful with 3:57 left. However, Mansfield linebacker Vinnie Holmes blew up the play in the backfield to keep the Hornets infront by two possessions.
Following a Mansfield three-and-out, Foxboro regained possession with 2:42 remaining and trailing by 10 points. Kerrigan threw to Elijah Lewis for 13 yards, ran for 11 yards himself before a hook and ladder landed in the hands of McNamara for a 13 yard gain and brought the ball to the Mansfield 47 yard line. That’s where it stayed, however, as Foxboro turned the ball over on downs after four pass plays (three incompletions) went for 0 yards.
The Foxboro defense, which held Mansfield to 78 yards of offense in the first half, was led in the second half by defensive ends Anton George (nine tackles) and Jonathan Moses (12 tackles, one for loss), defensive tackle Austin Read (seven tackles), and linebackers Mike Sheehan (13 tackles) and Mike Norvich (10 tackles, one for loss) and T.J. Perry (eight tackles, one for loss).
The comeback started with two-yard touchdown run by Kerrigan, which capped a four-play, 28 yard drive, needed a few additional minutes. And that chance was there, too.
Shortly prior to the Warrior touchdown drive, in which they benefitted from good field position for the second consecutive time, Foxboro failed to convert after defensive tackle Austin Read blocked and recovered a Mansfield punt with nearly seven minutes left in the third quarter.
With Foxboro trailing by three possessions, the Warriors started the drive at the Mansfield 25 yard line following the potential game-changing play by Read.
A 12-yard gain on second down from McNamara gave the Warriors their second first down of the game and reset the chains at the Mansfield 12 yard line. However, their next three plays went for 0 yards (two incompletions) and Kerrigan was sacked on fourth down by Holmes.
Mansfield took over at their own 23 yard line, ran off 4:31 of the final 4:36 of the third quarter, and most importantly kept its three-possession lead with 12 minutes left.
The final result was more indicative of the one-sided first half as Mansfield out-gained Foxboro 232-9 in total offense with the Warriors moving the chains just once in the opening 24 minutes. Foxboro ran just 17 first-half plays while Mansfield ran 27, including 11 on an 11-play, 38-yard drive that took 6:30 of the final 7:05 in the second quarter. The Hornets got on the board with a safety on Foxboro’s first offensive possession.
And Foxboro’s issues moving the ball compounded in the fact the Warriors were never able to flip the field. The Hornets started first-half drives at their 25, the 50-yard line, the Foxboro 45, the Foxboro 46 and the Foxboro 38.
“The key was trying to do what we could to control Shayne Kerrigan,” Redding said of the Warrior dual-threat quarterback, who finished with 68 yards passing and 46 yards rushing. “He can run, he can throw. Everything runs through him. So, we tried to bottle him up as best we could. Defense played great — handled him in the run, we covered well (in the secondary), got pressure when he (Kerrigan) was throwing. So, I thought that was the key to the game.”
Foxboro finally got its offense going in the fourth quarter. Kerrigan ignited a four-play, 28-yard drive taking 1:20 off the clock stretching from the third to fourth quarter before his lone touchdown run as he stretched over the goal line.
Following a Mansfield seven-play drive which resulted in its second consecutive turnover on downs, the Warriors responded with a five-play, 65-yard drive. Kerrigan connected with James Kraus for a 47-yard gain down the seam to set the Warriors up in Mansfield territory. McNamara scored on a 3-yard touchdown run four plays later to make it 22-12 with 3:57 left.
Foxboro (5-6) concludes its season while Mansfield (10-1) will take on Lincoln-Sudbury on Friday at Gillette Stadium in the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl.