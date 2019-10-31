With the Foxboro High football team controlling its own destiny in its regular-season finale, the Warriors earned a 21-10 Hockomock League victory over Milford and, in turn, earned a MIAA Division 5 South Tournament berth.
The Warriors (4-3) earned the No. 4 seed in the sectional and will host No. 5 Norton (5-2) on Friday night at Jack Martinelli Field in the single-elimination tournament. It’s the first tournament game Foxboro has hosted since 2016.
“They’re a good team,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said as the Warriors earned a 7-0 non-league victory over the Lancers Week One. “They’re a better than they were Week One, but so aren’t we.
Norton has rallied off five consecutive wins and captured the Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division title.
Martinelli said while it’s not ideal the Warriors are playing a team they have already played this season, like always, it comes down to how the kids perform on Friday.
“We’re kind of approaching it as brand new season, a brand new game,” Martinelli said. “The fact that we played them eight weeks ago doesn’t really play into it. It wasn’t much of an offensive showcase first time. They had an opportunity at the end to tie it too, so i expect another close game.”
The Warriors have been led by their defense for much of the season, ranking fourth in the Hockomock in points allowed (88 in seven games). For was seventh in the league in points scored (118 in seven games).
“This particular group of kids aren’t afraid of any challenge,” Martinelli said.
The proved true in the Warriors 21-10 league win over Milford last Friday.
Foxboro senior quarterback Shayne Kerrigan accounted for three touchdowns, the biggest being a 44-yard run to extend the visitors lead late in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit.
“It was great, the kids played unbelievable,” Martinelli said. “They played a terrific second half and I thought defensively is what kept us in the game in the first half.”
A key in the game for the Warrior defense was their ability to get a pass rush with just three or four players. Defensive ends Anton George (11 tackles) and Jon Moses along with defensive tackle Austin Read and linebacker Mike Sheehan (12 tackles) were crucial in pressuring the Milford quarterback, who threw 33 passes to a Warrior secondary that frequently had six defensive backs.
“Regardless of the schemes, it comes down to kids making plays and our kids certainly did on both sides of the ball,” Martinelli said.
Kerrigan helped Foxboro overcome a 10-7 halftime deficit with a pair of rushing touchdowns after the half. The senior capped a Foxboro drive with a 1-yard run to give the Warriors a 14-10 lead in the third. Kerrigan recorded his lone passing score on a 55-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Lewis to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead, which they held after the first quarter.