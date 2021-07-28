Seekonk’s Ryan Turner, left, makes a catch during an Ultimate Disc game. The 28-year-old has been playing the sport for about 10 years after discovering it as a freshman at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. “At college, when I wanted to run on the track team, I met the captain of the college (Ultimate) club team, and he invited me to a pick-up game,” he said. “I had a great time. I was invited to try out, made the club team, and have never looked back.”