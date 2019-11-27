Foxboro is home to a national champion.
A 2012 Foxboro High alumni and assistant field hockey coach at West Chester University, Abby Tepper was on the sideline as the Golden Rams claimed the 2019 Division II Field Hockey National Championship on Sunday.
“It was so exciting,” Tepper said in regards to the 2-1 victory over Saint Anselm College at Biemesderfer Stadium this weekend.
“The amount of time these girls have put in and their efforts, they worked so hard and were able to achieve this great feat.”
In her first year as a full-time assistant coach at West Chester, the former Warrior helped the Golden Rams win 20 of their 21 contests this season.
West Chester’s lone loss came against Kutztown University, which they ultimately avenged in the semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I love it,” Tepper said of the new role, the first full-time position she has had in the coaching industry.
“I always wanted to be full time, and be able to be full time and invest all my time into field hockey. I’m able to build relationships and I get to see the recruiting side of it as well.”
Tepper has a role in every aspect of the day-to-day operations while helping West Chester head coach Amy Cohen.
Tepper holds conditioning and team weight-lifting sessions for players, watches/clips film of both West Chester and their opponents, helps in the practice plan, charts opponents’ tendencies and participates in both practices and games.
Following the season, she now has an opportunity to recruit in the Netherlands in the spring while also attending a USA field hockey tournament in the coming weeks.
After graduating from Salve Regina in 2016, where she played both field hockey and lacrosse like she did for the Warrior athletic program, Tepper served as the head field hockey coach at Oliver Ames while simultaneously working as a volunteer assistant at Stonehill College. In her second year with Stonehill, where she was a part time assistant coach for the Division II field hockey program in the fall, Tepper doubled as an assistant for Division III Roger Williams lacrosse program in the spring.
“I thought it was awesome,” Tepper said. “I tried to always pretend I was full time, always going into the office and going everywhere I could, and it was a change going to full time, but it was something I always wanted.”
Tepper is also in the midst of going for a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and where she can received a graduate certificate in Sports Management and Athletics.
West Chester has now won the Division II National Championship three times since 2011. The Golden Rams won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.