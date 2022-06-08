There aren’t many 11-year-olds who can say they have a website, an Instagram account and an IMDB page, have traveled the world, can sing and play four instruments — the trumpet (on Sunday he played first seat for the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra), the violin, the piano, and the bagpipes(!) — ran a 5:44 mile when he was six years old, became a first-degree black belt in karate, appeared in a feature motion picture that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep, and now serves as one of two youngsters hired to be a kid clubhouse reporter for the Boston Red Sox on New England Sports Network’s (NESN; nesnclubhouse.com).
But Foxboro’s Jaden Onwuakor can boast all that and more on his most-impressive résumé, and the fifth-grader at Ahern Middle School looks to be one of those kids for whom the sky’s the limit.
Or is it? Did we mention that Jaden’s been taking flying lessons since he was eight?
The multi-talented youngster is the son of Sun Chronicle and Foxboro Reporter correspondent Juri Love, and the apple certainly seems like it didn’t fall far from the tree. Love, a native of Japan, was her mother’s rock-band keyboardist at the age of four, and at the age of 11 she won her first composition competition. She attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music, produced her own music, recorded for other artists, worked as a musical director and pit player for many shows, and performed at political events for former US Senator John Kerry, the late Boston mayor, Thomas Menino, and former US Representative Joe Kennedy III.
After graduating Berklee, at age 26 Juri founded the nonprofit organization Genuine Voices, whose mission was to reform lives of at-risk youth through music, inspiring and teaching positive outlets with music production, and building resilience and self-esteem in troubled youths’ lives.
Both Love and her son, who along with his younger sister are also models, appeared in the recent star-studded feature film, “Don’t Look Up,” which was directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay, and is about two scientists, played by Lawrence and DiCaprio, who try to warn people about a large doomsday comet headed for Earth. Love played a Japanese reporter and her son played one of three kids in a scene with Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance.
The film was produced during the pandemic and was released late last year.
Prior to appearing in “Don’t Look Up,” Jaden had been interviewed and hired by NESN for NESN Clubhouse, which is geared toward younger Red Sox fans but provides many interesting and off-the-beaten-path angles. Jaden said he wasn’t nervous during the interview process, because by that time, “I had already done many things,” he said.
Unfortunately, the pandemic hit and Jaden was left in limbo for nearly two years, with no promises from the network that he would be restored to his former position when things began to return to normal.
Fortunately, the producers of NESN Clubhouse approached him again late last year to see if he was still interested in the kid clubhouse reporter position. Jaden was asked to send a self-tape, and in January he had a Zoom call-back with a NESN producer with a role-play exercise, with the producer pretending to be Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and conducting a pretend interview. Jaden researched Bogaerts’s background and apparently nailed the second round of the audition, and in February he had another call-back, and this time Jaden was to asked view some baseball-related video he had never seen before and had to comment on it with producer Paul Paquette and Adam Pellerin, a NESN anchor and a co-host of the Clubhouse show. On Valentine’s Day, Jaden was delivered the good news that he was one of the two finalists and would be one of the co-hosts for NESN Clubhouse this season, which will include 28 episodes, a dozen of which Jaden will be co-hosting.
His first assignment, in early May, was not at Fenway but up in Lowell, at the UMass Lowell Baseball Research Center.
“I have to say that (my first show) was completely not what I expected,” Jaden recalls. “I thought we were gonna do Zoom or something, and then we got the schedule and went to the location and I didn’t know that it would be so interactive, at UMass Lowell.
“At the baseball lab, I had to interview the person who works there, and we figured out how to do the things that are put on bats to make them sticky, and other sticky substances, and we did an experiment; they showed how much a bat vibrates when you don’t hit in the sweet spot.”
Jaden’s second assignment was held closer to home at the RBI Academy in Foxboro, followed by a show hosted at the Royal Rooters Club inside of Fenway Park, and the most recent segment was recorded May 28, and is scheduled to be broadcast on NESN this Sunday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. (and rebroadcast at 8 p.m.), and was filmed at the foot of Fenway’s famed Green Monster and inside of the scoreboard.
Future installments of NESN Clubhouse vary from a Cape Cod Baseball League venue in Yarmouth, former Red Sox pitcher Manny Delcarmen’s baseball facility in Dorchester, and Jim Rice Field and Roberto Clemente Field in Boston. Jaden gushed at the recollection of getting to meet Rice, the Red Sox Hall-of-Fame slugger, and NESN pre- and postgame host Tom Caron.
With Jaden’s rise to local fame through his musical, film, and television accolades, he says the kids at school don’t make a big deal of it. “People sometimes say things like I saw you (on TV or in the movie), but I get treated the same,” he says. He also says that his NESN role is much less nerve-wracking then his previous in-person performances. “I’ve been performing for a while,” he said, “so this is just with a camera, so I’m just trying to have fun and do well.”
He said his preparation involves getting a script beforehand and some memorization, but his lead-up to his TV appearances is pretty cut-and-dried: “I would just say be ready, have the lines down, and come with a smile and a good attitude,” he said.
Jaden got his start in media the Foxboro Cable Access’s Youth Production, where he learned how to be a reporter, camera operator, and editor, which obviously contributed to his audition process. He also got his start playing baseball, a sport he loved at an early age and which comes out in his NESN role, at the local Homockomock Area YMCA and later through the Foxborough Youth Baseball program.
But what Jaden Onwuakor really wants to do is direct — er, fly airplanes. Jaden is a student pilot and has been dreaming of becoming a pilot since he was five, and he started to take flight lessons at age eight at the Horizon Aviation Flight Schools in Norwood and Warwick, RI. He is already a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
At some point, with his seemingly meteoric ascent in the world of modeling, performance, and broadcasting, it may make for a difficult choice: take to the skies, or stay rooted on Planet Earth and become a TV or movie star.
But when presented with this choice, the mature-beyond-his-years Jaden says matter-of-factly, “Honestly, I could probably do both. I can become a pilot, but being a pilot doesn’t mean you get to pick a job; I could become a pilot and fly planes myself, and fly to (employment) destinations.”