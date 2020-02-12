The Foxboro High boys basketball team went on a 23-point second quarter scoring spree to gain a 39-28 lead and beat the Sharon Eagles in a Hockomock League game Tuesday, 74-58.
The victory puts the 10-8 Warriors within one win of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament, visiting North Attleboro Friday.
Brandon Borden (21 points to move within 12 points of 1,000), Will Morrison (11 points with three 3’s), Kevin Gallagher (11 points with three 3’s), Ryan Hughes (11) and Donald Rogers (10) paced the balanced Warrior attack.
Foxboro, now 10-8, hit nine 3-pointers and took a 58-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Last week, the Warriors saw their game postponed after Friday’s windstorm, which saw damaging, gale-force gusts batter Southeastern Massachusetts, knocked out power to the Stoughton High gym.
But in the rescheduled game on Sunday, the power went out for the Foxboro defense during the fourth quarter of the Hockomock League game at Stoughton. Foxboro owned one-point leads at intermission (24-23) and entering the fourth quarter (37-36), but yielded 23 points to the Black Knights over the final eight minutes to come up with a 59-49 loss.
Stoughton fetched eight offensive rebounds during its fourth-quarter surge to turn the tables on Foxboro.
Donald Rogers scored 10 of his 14 points during the first half to put the Warriors in front, while Brandon Borden tallied 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to try to keep Foxboro close.