It was “Q” time.
Limited to six points through three quarters of play, Attleboro High senior center Qualeem Charles did what he does best: dominate the action on the basketball floor in the paint.
Charles scored a half-dozen points in low, while also taking in seven rebounds over the final eight minutes of play to undermine the upset plans of the Foxboro High Warriors Tuesday.
Combined with junior guard Justin Daniels firing in a trio of 3-point field goals to finish with a career-best 15 points, the Bombardiers had to sweat out a 62-58 verdict over the Warriors in the Hockomock League game.
Charles fueled a spree of 12 straight Bombardier points with four of those, then he scored in low off of a Daniels pass to build a 60-53 margin for AHS with just under two minutes left.
The Bombardiers built the margin to nine when Tim Callahan scored in low as well, off of a Nick McMahon (six assists) pass.
“We went to our strength, we knew what we needed to do, and we executed at the end,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers’ 6-foot-5, 300-pound Charles dominating. “I’m proud of the fact that we were able to finish it. It was ‘Q’ down there in the fourth quarter and Daniels having a terrific game coming off the bench, he gave us terrific energy and knocked down some shots.”
But wait, Foxboro was not finished.
Brandon Borde defied the Bombardier defense, driving to the basket for his seventh field goal, and fellow senior Donald Rogers knocked down a trifecta with 32 seconds remaining to make the margin four points.
But twice the Warriors missed shots in the waning seconds.
“We held for a while, but obviously we don’t have a lot of size,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of contending against Charles. “We had to be creative in how we double-team and get help down low on Q. When you do that, you’re taking some chances and that leaves some shooters open, and Daniels stepped up.”
AHS had rallied from a four-point deficit (48-44) at the outset of the fourth quarter as both Borde (16 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Will Morrison drove to the basket for buckets at the outset of the session for Foxboro.
Then the Bombardiers hit on five consecutive field goals — Charles scoring in low off of a Daniels pass; Daniels firing in a 3-pointer from the left off of a McMahon pass; Charles again scoring in low off of a Callahan feed; Daniels hitting another 3-pointer with an assist from McMahon; and McMahon finishing off the flurry with a drive to the basket.
It was a tug-of-war throughout the first half, and the Bombardiers and Warriors were deadlocked at 28 by intermission.
“Foxboro is a very good defensive team,” Houle said in praise of the Warriors. “They communicate well, they take away passing lanes, driving lanes, they rotate well, they’re always active.”
Foxboro created a 12-point (19-7) first-quarter lead by hitting eight of 15 shots from the floor, with Gallagher nailing two 3-pointers and taking in four rebounds, while Borde fashioned five points, three rebounds and three assists.
Attleboro held merely a two-point lead twice, both times during the second quarter. The Bombardiers resurrected their offense by shooting 7-for-9 from the floor with five players contributing points — eight from the hand of Ciccio, while Charles added a three-point play and Jason Weir tallied five points.
The Bombardiers shot horribly (2-for-12) in the first quarter, misfiring on eight of their first nine shots, and were limited to four points over the first six minutes.
Similarly during the third quarter, Foxboro’s largest lead was at four points (40-36), while AHS held the lead just twice, both by two-point margins. Hughes was explosive for the Warriors, scoring 11 points, including a three-point play off of a Will Morrison feed, while the latter nailed a trifecta to present Foxboro with its biggest margin since the first quarter.
“We tried to take away the 3-point line from Ciccio and Callahan,” Gibbs added. “When you’re playing against a team as talented as Attleboro, you’ve got to pick your poison a little. We did a lot of good things, we attacked them fearlessly going to the rim, we competed defensively, we played well enough to win.”
Last Wednesday, with five Warriors contributing points during a 22-point fourth quarter, the Foxboro High boys’ basketball team delivered a 66-52 victory over Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League game.
The following night, Foxboro won 64,-46 over Stoughton.
In that game, senior Brandon Borde scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to propel the Warriors to the Hockomock League win.
Foxboro opened the third quarter with a 7-0 scoring run, en route to extending their 26-19 halftime lead to 52-35 heading into the fourth.
Borde scored seven in the period while Ryan Hughes (nine points) scored six during the stretch.
Donald Rogers complemented the offense with 13 points, Will Morrison added 10 as the Warriors had eight players find the scoring column.