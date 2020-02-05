BOSTON — Foxboro High’s boys and girls were bested in a dual meet with North Attleboro at the Hockomock League indoor track and field varsity meet at the Reggie Lewis Center Thursday.
The Warrior boys fell by a score of 65-34 and the girls by 66-25.
Adam Connolly had a pair of firsts for the Warriors in the boys’ 55 (7.05) by a margin of .04 seconds and in the boys’ 300 (37.71) by 1.6 seconds, both over North’s Nathan Schultz.
Ryan Proulx garnered a first in the boys’ 1,000 (2:40.43) by a healthy space of 15.2 seconds.
Tyler Hagan took a first in the long jump with a distance of 19 and Ali Nasri took third. Nasri also won the boys’ 55 hurdles in a time of 8.52 seconds.
Adarsh Yerramreddy and Tim Behn had third-place finishes in the 55 and the 600 respectively
The Warrior boys also won the 4x800 relay in a time of 1:41.77, just .02 ahead of the Rocketeer squad.
For the girls, Emma Dahl and Isabel Hallal placed first and second in the 600 with times of 1:45.67 and 1:50.05. Emily Steele placed second in the girls 1,000 (3:39.30). Emilia Lacy won the girls 1 mile in a time of 6:03.88, a margin of 4.57 seconds over North’s second place finisher, Melissa Sapini.
In a freshman-sophomore meet in New Bedford Saturday, Casey Dahl placed second in the girls 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:39.45 and Emilia Lacy got a fourth-place finish in a time of 6:08.02.
Brooks Stone also took a fourth place for Foxboro in the boys’ 1,000.