The Foxboro High boys’ basketball team is intent upon returning to its winning ways Friday against North Attleboro after suffering a 67-61 loss to once-beaten Franklin in a Hockomock League game.
“Obviously, we don’t have a lot of size,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of the Warriors have to contend with the rugged frontlines of both Attleboro High, Mansfield High and Franklin.
“We’re doing a lot of good things though, we’ve competed defensively,” Warriors still ranking as one of the best five-on-five stoppers in the Hockomock League.
“It’s been kind of frustrating though, because we were right there in those games against Mansfield (12-point loss) and Attleboro (four-point loss),” Gibbs added of Foxboro putting itself within a position to win over the final four minutes of each of those games.
“You come back after losses to Mansfield, then to Attleboro and now Franklin and you know that you have to dig down and find a way to win,” Gibbs added. “We’ve been playing hard, we’ve been playing well. The difference in some of these big games, it just comes down to finishing in the last four minutes.”
Franklin entered the game on a two-game win streak after suffering its lone loss of the season, by 31 points to Taunton.
“We just couldn’t get that big stop,” Gibbs said of the Warriors never being able to overcome a 34-31 halftime deficit and a 50-45 gap after three quarters.
Donald Rogers hit two of Foxboro’s six 3-point field goals and led the Warriors with 14 points. Kevin Gallagher added 11 points, Brandon Borde 10 and Will Morrison also had 10 with a pair of trifectas.
“It was a good matchup for us, in terms of size,” addd Gibbs. “Once again, we were right there.”
Foxboro broke back into the win column for the sixth time with a 70-50 victory over Sharon in a Davenport Division contest.
Led by Brandon Borde’s 20 points, Foxboro used a balanced effort with three players in double-figures to pull out a Hockomock League win at Sharon.
Ryan Hughes scored 17 points, Donald Rogers had 14 and Kevin Gallagher had nine for the Warriors, who led 52-40 after three quarters and went on an early-fourth quarter run to put the game out of reach.