King Philip’s Owen Conlin came up clutch with a pair of 3-pointers in overtime as the KP boys basketball team edged Foxboro 72-68 in a Hockomock League game Tuesday night.
King Philip led 47-41 after three quarters, but Foxboro was able to close the gap and tie the game at 60-60 with 40 seconds remaining as Donald Rogers drove the basket and hit a layup to force overtime, where the KP Warriors took an early lead and never looked back.
“The boys did a great job being resilient and pulling this one out,” head coach Dave Destefano said of the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 in overtime games this season.
“At this point last year, we were giving some games away, but we’re getting it done in close ones this year.”
Alex Fritz scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter for King Philip, which held a 47-41 advantage after three quarters. Robby Jarest had 15 points and Tommy Donahue 13 points for KP.
Brandon Borde led the way for Foxboro with 21 points, while Rogers finished with 16 and Ryan Hughes scored 14.
On Friday, Senior Brandon Borde tallied 24 points against North Attleboro as Foxboro gained a 63-46 Hockomock League win.
Foxboro hit nine 3-pointers, taking a 28-20 lead by halftime and a 46-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Donald Rogers (12 points) and Will Morrison (9) each hit three 3-pointers for the Warriors (7-6, 5-5), while Ryan Hughes had 13 points.
Foxboro (7-7) travels to Canton this Friday.