The Foxboro High football team was one of 40 programs to travel to Xaverian High over the weekend to compete in the Northeast 7v7 Tournament.
The Warriors finished the tournament with a 1-3 record.
“We played a pretty good second two games,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. “It was a pretty tough bracket. We were one play away from beating Duxbury and the same with Abington.”
Foxboro earned their lone win over Whitman-Hanson (8-7) in its final game of the tournament. The Warriors were defeated by Xaverian (19-0), Abington (22-12) and Duxbury (21-18).
Xaverian concluded first in the Pool 2 section while Abington finished second.
“We were disappointed we didn’t go further, but it was encouraging to watch,” Martinelli said. “I saw some really encouraging plays, things that we can be good at when it counts.”
Foxboro split time at quarterback with rising junior Cam Prescott and rising senior Shayne Kerrigan. Receivers Brian Derba and Louis Sulham each had a few touchdowns catches.
Ryan Hughes had a long touchdown catch in the win over Whitman-Hanson and James Stamatos also impressed at wide receiver.
Chris McNamara was a fixture in the backfield and Aidan Stapleton was crafty in the secondary, as well.
Foxboro also has two teams competing in the summer passing league at Canton High.