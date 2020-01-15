The Foxboro High field hockey team led all area squads with 13 wins in its 20 matches this past season. Appropriately enough then, the Warriors top The Sun Chronicle 2019 Field Hockey All-Star Team with four honorees.
The Warriors of King Philip Regional and Hornets of Mansfield High, who were also among the top teams in the highly competitive Kelley-Rex Division, have three Sun Chronicle All-Stars apiece on the roster of 16 players.
Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri’s Warriors came up just short of their second consecutive Davenport Division title, reaching the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional semifinals. The Warriors were led this season by four Sun Chronicle All-Stars — senior captain Jamie Notarangelo, junior Ella Waryas, senior Lauren Foster and senior Molly McIlhinney, all of whom helped Foxboro finish atop the Hockomock League in defense with 11 goals allowed in 20 games.