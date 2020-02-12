The Foxboro High girls basketball squad scored 15 points in each of the first two quarters to gain a 30-19 halftime lead on the way to a 51-28 win over Sharon High Tuesday.
Junior guard Katelyn Mollica, coming off her 1,000 point game last week, hit four 3-pointers and paced Foxboro with 16 points. Lizzy Davis hit two 3-pointers in her 10 points as did Abby Hassman, while Shakirah Ketant had nine. Foxboro also went 8 for 10 from the foul line.
In a home game on Friday that saw Mollica score her 1,000th point Foxboro had notched a 67-31 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League game.
Foxboro owned a 32-13 lead by halftime as Mollica tallied 10 points in the first half.
Lizzy Davis added 13 points and nine assists while Yara Fawaz added nine points. Eight Warriors contributed points in the spree.
The Warriors, now 15-2, host North Attleboro Friday.