Emma Pereira scored a pair of third period power play goals as the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team moved within a point of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with a 4-1 victory over Westwood High on Tuesday.
Foxboro-Mansfield (9-8-1) needs one point out of its remaining two games, the first of which was scheduled at Falmouth Wednesday, in order to advance into post-season play.
Foxboro-Mansfield gained a two-goal first period lead and goalie Jess Widdop protected that margin by blanking the Wolverines over the first two periods.
Pereira regained a two-goal lead for Foxboro-Mansfield in the 10th minute of the third period with Melissa Shanteler assisting and then added another man-advantage goal in the 12th minute with Alex Ledin and Meg O’Hara assisting.
O’Hara put Foxboro-Mansfield in front three minutes into the game, with Sam Ledin assisting. In the ninth minute, Alex Ledin scored, assisted by Ella Waryas.
Foxboro-Mansfield almost saw its hopes slip away Monday, however
Minus a goalkeeper, Foxboro-Mansfield managed to score a shorthanded goal to keep its chances for a tourney berth alive with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Walpole.
Foxboro-Mansfield goalie Jess Widdop was injured with 2:40 remaining to be played. Without a backup goalie and serving a minor penalty, Foxboro-Mansfield was not only able to hold off the Rebels, but scored the game-winning goal when Foxboro High junior Alex Ledin scored on a shorthanded situation, with Ella Waryas assisting.
“I added a few more gray hairs,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said after his skaters squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, as Walpole scored goals at 10:30 and at 12:45 to knot the score.
However, the penalty-killing unit, guided by Foxboro High’s Tess Luciano, a junior, and Mansfield High’s Lily O’Brien, a junior, salvaged the two points.
Foxboro-Mansfield tied the score at 1-1 midway through the first period as Emma Pereira scored, with Sam Ledin assisting.
Foxboro-Mansfield took a 2-1 lead four minutes into the second period when Luciano scored, with Melissa Shanteler assisting. The advantage increased to two goals at the two-minute mark of the third period when Emma Pereira scored, with Liz Healy and Luciano assisting.
Foxboro-Mansfield beat Walpole 7-5 earlier in the season and is now 5-2 in its past seven games.