MILFORD — With a trio of second-place finishes and placements in all three relay events, the King Philip Regional High girls’ swimming team captured third place at the Hockomock League Championship Meet.
Foxboro High’s Meg Lathrop (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Abby Gallagher (200, 500 freestyles) each had pairs of placements as the Warriors took ninth place with 106 points.
Hockomock League Girls’ Championship Swimming Meet
Team scores: 1-Oliver Ames 404, 2-Franklin 293, 3-King Philip 257, 4-Canton 235, 5-Sharon 189, 6-Taunton 163, 7-Milford 146, 8-Attleboro 125, 9-Foxboro 106, 10-Mansfield 87, 11-North Attleboro 53, 12-Stoughton 42.
Foxboro placements: 200 Freestyle 4-Meg Lathrop 2:09.6, 5-Abby Gallagher 2:10.5; 100 Butterfly 4-Lathrop 1:03.2; 500 Freestyle 3-Gallagher 5:40.5.