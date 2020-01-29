The Foxboro High girls basketball team muscled its way to a spot in the MIAA tournament with a convincing 69-48 win over a scrappy King Philip Regional High squad Tuesday night.
Clinging to a 12-11 lead to start the second quarter, Foxboro took control by going on a furious 23-point scoring assault, with junior guard Aislinn Servaes scoring eight of her total 12 points and Katelyn Mollica dropping a pair of treys on her way to a game-high 25 points.
King Philip was stymied with four unanswered scores by Foxboro and managed only eight points in the quarter to leave the score 35-19 at the half.
Foxboro coach Lisa Downs praised her team’s effort.
“We know how they play, they use a lot of girls on the court,” Downs said. “We did our fast break. We knew if we played in a disciplined way we’d get some easy shots.”
Foxboro senior forward Yara Fawaz was singled out by Downs for her play, and Abby Hassman and Lizzy Davis were hailed for their toughness on rebounds.
“We gave Lizzie Davis a tough assignment in taking care of guarding (King Philip’s) Brianna James,” Downs said. “She did a fantastic job on her.
Foxboro turned in another solid performance Friday with a 61-33 Hockomock League victory over North Attleboro High.
The Warriors (10-2) dominated play in the paint behind Shakirah Ketant (14 points, 12 rebounds), Hassman (13 rebounds) and Fawaz (10 rebounds).
The Warriors scored outside with Mollica and inside with Ketant for a 35-13 halftime lead.
“We didn’t shoot that well,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said. “Once again, our defense and rebounding were the keys.”
Mollica hit two 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Lizzy Davis and Morgan Sylvestre each added nine points. Amanda Kaiser tallied nine points for North, while Summer Doherty added six.
Foxboro showed a lot of the same power Tuesday against KP in the second half as the visitors were held to only 10 points, including a single 3-pointer by senior guard Faye Veilleux.
Meanwhile, Foxboro went on another devastating 24-10 run in the third quarter, part of that string courtesy of Mollica with three treys as she seemed able to nail 3-pointers almost at will. Senior center Ketant got four of her 10 points in the third, the third Foxboro player in double figures.
Even with King Philip trailing 59-29 at the end of three quarters, KP didn’t give up, making a strong comeback effort in the final period and outscoring Foxboro 19-10, but the deficit was just too much to overcome.
Senior guard Faith Roy was the only KP player in double figures, with 11 points.
“It was tough night shooting,” said disappointed KP coach Dan Nagle. “Hard to get going against a good team like that, they’re going to wear you down.”
The two Warriors teams both played a cautious brand of basketball through the first quarter, with neither side able to warm up its shooting, trading shot for shot through the opening eight minutes.
Foxboro dominated under the boards and picked up turnover after turnover in the third quarter. King Philip showed plenty of hustle and drive, but the sharper shooting and defensive play of Foxboro clearly was too much.
Foxboro (10-2) hosts Canton Friday night while King Philip (8-6, 7-4 Hockoomock) hosts Franklin.