That’s the difference, having veterans on the floor, true Warriors who helped the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team advance to the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament Final Four last season.
Even more reasons why Foxboro High is ranked No. 1 in the Hockomock League in scoring at 67 points per game and No. 1 in defense, allowing a mere pittance of 37 points.
“We were getting our hands up on their shooters,” coach Lisa Downs said of Foxboro’s tried and true man-to-man defense being successful thus far this season. “We were making sure that we closed out on them — it definitely affected their shot selection a little bit.”
Foxboro played — and won, 61-49 — a rollercoaster of a non-league game with twice-beaten Bishop Feehan.
The Warriors took a five-game win streak into Tuesday’s game with Franklin, suffering only their second loss of the season to fall to 9-2 against an unbeaten Panther squad, 61-40, led by 6-foot, 4-inch senior forward Ali Brigham.
Brigham led all scorers with 19 points in the Panthers’ Hockomock League win as she ruled under the boards and on defense for the Panthers.
“The girls played hard,” Downs said. “Katelyn (Mollica) did a good job guarding Ali Brigham, but it’s though against a girl that big. Franklin’s a good team.”
Foxboro’s only other defeat was a loss to Oliver Ames. Moreover, the Warriors produced those five wins by an average margin of 45 points.
Tuesday’s loss to a talented Franklin team
“Our seniors are able to re-group more than the younger kids,” Downs said of facing deficits at any point in the game.
“With that experience comes composure. Bishop Feehan has a bunch of younger players, they’re really good, but they’re young.”
The Warriors withstood a siege of 17 unanswered points by the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High during the third quarter by answering with spurts of nine and 10 straight points to take the victory.
In winning game No. 9 of the season and moving within a victory of qualifying for post-season play, junior guard Katelyn Mollica drained four 3-point field goals to finish with 18 points for Foxboro; senior center Shakirah Ketant delivered a double-double with 16 points and 18 rebounds; while senior forward Abby Hassman contributed a dozen points and eight rebounds.
Mollica (19 points per game), Ketant (12 points per game) and Lizzy Davis (10 points per game) rank among the best scorers in the Hockomock League.
“They (Bishop Feehan) have some very good basketball players and athletic girls — it was a good test for us,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs surmised. “”That’s not a familiar place for us to be,” Downs said of the Warriors facing an early first half deficit. “We knew what to expect from Bishop Feehan, we play them in summer and fall leagues.”
Foxboro will play its third game in five days on the road Friday at North Attleboro.
Upon seeing their 21-point advantage reduced to a two possession game with two minutes left in the third quarter, Foxboro twice responded. The Warriors scored nine straight points with Davis hitting a 3-pointer, Mollica eluding defensive attention with a nifty drive and reverse layin, then Hassman twice scored in low.
The Warriors weren’t finished. Foxboro produced 10 unanswered points to assumed a 57-39 margin with just under three minutes left. Hannah Blake converted an offensive rebound, then Mollica dazzled once again — feeding Ketant for a basket in low and stealing the ensuing Shamrock inbounds pass to set up Yara Fawaz for a bucket in the pain.
Ketant finished off an offensive rebound and Hassman drained a 15-foot jumper from the right side.
“Sometimes in the Hockomock League, there’s not challenging games every night,” Downs added. “What we didn’t do in our loss to Oliver Ames was that we didn’t get frazzled. We re-grouped a little bit and took a deep breath.”
Foxboro’s first half defense took hold.
The Shamrocks eroded their own chances for victory during a horrid six-point second quarter, mis-firing on all 14 of their shots from the floor, while also missing a half-dozen chances at the free throw line.
After taking a 4-0 lead, the Shamrocks were stifled by Foxboro’s man-to-man defensive pressure, shooting 3-for-13 in the first quarter, while committing six turnovers and having two field goals nullified by charging fouls.
Foxboro took full advantage of Bishop Feehan’s futility by reeling off 15 straight points over a five-minute stretch of the first and second quarters — nine of those points coming from the hand of Mollica, who hit a trio of 3-point field goals.
Moreover, Ketant owned the backboard, taking down 13 of her 18 points in the contest, while totaling 10 of her 16 points during the first half as well.
Foxboro shot 9-for-18 from the floor in the first quarter with Mollica scoring eight points, Fawaz and Ketant four apiece. And in the second quarter, Mollica hit two trifectas, while Ketant added six more points.