The athletic department at Foxboro High School will have an empty locker to fill as Athletic Director Rich Cormier announced Monday that he is stepping down from his post at the helm of the Warrior program.
Cormier took over the position at Foxboro High starting in July 2016, serving three years with the Warrior athletic department. He has accepted the same position at Hopkinton High, where he will lead the Tri-Valley League Hillers starting this fall.
Cormier said the transition was not something he had anticipated before the job was posted in late July, but made the decision based on it being better for his family and closer to his home in Mendon.
“I really enjoyed my time in Foxboro and had the opportunity to work with some really, really amazing people and with tremendous kids,” Cormier said. “So, it’s not an easy decision by any means.
Cormier was at the helm of the department when the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team won the state championship and in the most recent, spring season when the Warrior girls’ lacrosse team won the sectional title.
“I feel very, very fortunate to have worked with so many great people. I worked with a great administration, tremendous coaches, but the best part without question is obviously watching the kids compete, watching the students do what they really love to do.”
Cormier was active in the Foxboro athletic community whether being on the sidelines for games or behind the scenes promoting the school’s athletics. He took over the ‘Foxboro Warrior’ Twitter page where he posted updates on sporting events and organized a ‘College Athlete Breakfast’ for all graduating student-athletes who would be continuing to play in college.
“Foxboro is a community that values athletics as part of the academic experience and has a very good tradition of success,” Cormier said.
“But one of the things I found interesting when I started there, really not knowing anyone, was how welcomed I was right away. They take you right into their community and that’s something I’ll really always remember.”
Cormier’s last day at Foxboro High will be Aug. 25. He starts in Hopkinton the following day. Cormier said he will help in the transition during the next two weeks as Foxboro seeks out his replacement.
Cormier said the scheduling logistics have been finalized for the fall season and the athletic department is in need of just one varsity coaching hire, the girls’ lacrosse position, as eight-year coach Brittany Sherry stepped down a few weeks ago.
“I’m going to miss being a part of the Hockomock League and working with the other athletic directors and principals in the league,” Cormier said.
“It’s really been a great three years. It’s really been a lot of fun and hopefully I keep in touch, and keep the relationships I’ve developed as I move on to this next step.”