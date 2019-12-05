Foxboro High senior Abby Hassman was named the Hockomock League cross county MVP while 20 additional Warriors all earned Hockomock League honors for their respective performances throughout the 2019 fall season.
The two-time Davenport Divisional champion Warrior girls soccer team were represented by four All-Hockomock selections including Jordyn Collins, Yara Fawaz, Lizzy Davis and Kailee McCabe. Collins (23 goals, three assists) and McCabe (17 goals, five assists) were among the top point scorers in the league while Davis complemented the FHS offense with 10 goals and six assists. Fawaz, a senior sweeper, was influential in limiting opponents to 12 goals in 20 games.
A Foxboro High gridiron quartet of Shayne Kerrigan, Anton George, Mike Sheehan and Aidan Dow were named to the All-Hockomock football team. Sheehan, a senior linebacker, led the team in tackles (112) this year while the defensive end George added 94 tackles of his own. Kerrigan, a senior dual-threat quarterback, accounted for 18 total touchdowns and 1,400-plus total yards. Kerrigan threw for eight touchdowns (second in Davenport) and ran for 10 touchdowns (third in Hockomock) behind the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Dow and the rest of the Foxboro offensive line.
Coach Melissa Bordieri’s field hockey team had a trio of honorees on the All-Hockomock squad with senior Jaime Notarangelo, Ella Waryas and defensive back Shannon Egan. Notarangelo was the team’s offensive leader with 16 goals and 13 assists this season while Waryas (three goals, four assists) tallied seven points.
The Foxboro boys soccer team was represented by three Hockomock League All-Stars including senior striker and Merrimack College-bound Dylan Barreira, senior captain and midfielder Joe Cusack and senior captain and defender Will Morrison.
Barreira was among the highest point scorers in the league with 15 goals and four assists while Cusack, a captain playing in the midfield, contributed four goals and seven assists. Morrison, a main stay on the Warrior defense, helped the team tally six shutouts.
The Hockomock League champion Hassman was joined by fellow Warrior Jenn Yeomans on the league’s list of cross country all stars. Hassman went a perfect 4-0 in league dual meets along with a third-place finish in the MIAA Division 3 Championship and fifth place finish at the MIAA All-State competition. Additionally, Yeomans finished in the top-three in all four dual meets including runner-up finishes (behind Hassman) against Canton, Stoughton and North Attleboro. Yeomans took 14th at the Hockomock League Championships.
Senior Noah Hicks and junior Dylan Quinn represented the Foxboro golf team. Quinn, who advanced to the state meet following his performance at the South Sectionals, scored in 17 of 18 matches for the Warriors. He was the match medalist four times and team medalist five times while carding a 41 average and low round of 36 against King Philip. Hicks, a two-year captain, scored in all 18 matches for Foxboro. He was match medalist three times and team medalist five times.
The MIAA Tournament-qualifying FHS volleyball team had a pair of All-Hockomock selections including Grace Boudreau and Kelsey Treweek. Bourdreau, a senior captain, finished with a team-high 227 kills, 191 digs, 40 blocks, 36 aces and 16 assists. Treweek, a fellow senior captain, had a team-high 203 digs, along with nine kills, nine aces and seven assists.
Ryan Proulx was the lone representative of the boys cross country team. The senior captain Proulx was a perfect 4-0 during the Davenport Division dual meet season. Proulx added an eighth-place finish at the Hockomock League Championships.